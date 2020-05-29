WORLD

1-MIN READ

Investigators Find Rs 30 Million in Wreckage of Crashed Pak Aircraft, Probe Ordered

People stand next to the debris of a plane that crashed in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)

People stand next to the debris of a plane that crashed in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)

An official said that an investigation has been ordered into how such a huge amount of cash got through airport security and baggage scanners.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 7:51 AM IST
Investigators and rescue officials have found around Rs 30 million in cash in the wreckage of the Pakistan International Airlines' aircraft that crashed with 99 people on board, killing 97 people, including nine children.

Flight PK-8303 from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near Karachi International Airport on Friday, with only two passengers miraculously surviving the crash.

Investigators and rescue officials have found currencies of different countries and denominations worth around Rs 30 million from the aircraft's wreckage, an official said on Thursday.

"An investigation has been ordered into how such a huge amount of cash got through airport security and baggage scanners and found its way into the ill-fated flight," the official said.

He said that the amount was recovered from two bags in the wreckage.

"The process of identifying the bodies and their luggage which will be handed over to their families and relatives is going on," he said.

A total of 97 people including the aircraft crew died in the crash, one of the most catastrophic aviation disasters in Pakistan's history.

A government official said on Thursday that the identification of 47 bodies had been completed, while 43 bodies were handed over for burial.

Friday's accident was the first major aircraft crash in Pakistan after December 7, 2016 when a PIA ATR-42 aircraft from Chitral to Islamabad crashed midway. The crash claimed the lives of all 48 passengers and crew, including singer-cum-evangelist Junaid Jamshed.


