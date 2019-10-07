Iran Arrests Instagram Celebrity for 'Blasphemy, Moral Corruption': Report
The social media star known as Sahar Tabar shot to prominence on Instagram last year after posting a series of images of her face altered through plastic surgery.
Iranian social media star Sahar Tabar. (Image: Instagram/@sahartabar_officialx)
Tehran: Iran has arrested an Instagram celebrity famous for drastically altering her appearance through cosmetic surgery, Tasnim news agency has reported.
The social media star known as Sahar Tabar was detained on the orders of Tehran's guidance court, which deals with "cultural crimes and social and moral corruption", Tasnim said late Saturday.
She faces charges including blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption, the news agency added.
Tabar shot to prominence on Instagram last year after posting a series of images of her face altered through plastic surgery.
Most of the photos and videos shared with her 26,800 followers have also been heavily edited so that she seemingly resembles Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.
The account features images of her with a gaunt face, pouting lips and sharply turned-up nose.
In some, she can be seen wearing a loosely fitting hijab over her hair and a white bandage on her nose commonly seen on Tehran's streets.
Cosmetic surgery is hugely popular in the Islamic republic, with tens of thousands of operations taking place each year.
Instagram is the only major social media service accessible in Iran unlike Facebook and Twitter and the Telegram messenger service are officially banned.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana Wants His Kids Not Think of Themselves as Stars Already
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- Gianluigi Buffon Compares Messi to Federer and Says Ronaldo is Like Nadal
- I Haven't Had This Kind of Chemistry with My Past Heroines, Says Tiger on War Co-actor Hrithik
- War Box Office Day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Film Eyes Rs 150 Crore Weekend