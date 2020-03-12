English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Iran Asks IMF for $5 Billion Emergency Funding to Fight Coronavirus, Says Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif gestures upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Iran's Central Bank chief Abdolnaser Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page that "in a letter addressed to the head of IMF, I have requested $5 billion from the RFI emergency fund to help our fight against the coronavirus".

  • Reuters Dubai
  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for emergency funding to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit the Islamic Republic hard, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Thursday.

The IMF managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, "has stated that countries affected by #COVID19 will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument. Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately", Zarif said.

Iran's Central Bank chief Abdolnaser Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page that "in a letter addressed to the head of IMF, I have requested five billion U.S. dollar from the RFI emergency fund to help our fight against the coronavirus".

