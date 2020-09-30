News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Iran-backed Groups Behind Erbil Rocket Attack - Iraqi Kurdish Security Agency

Iran-backed Groups Behind Erbil Rocket Attack - Iraqi Kurdish Security Agency

Iranbacked Iraqi paramilitary groups launched a rocket attack targeting U.S. troops in the semiautonomous Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter terrorism service said on Wednesday.

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq: Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups launched a rocket attack targeting U.S. troops in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter terrorism service said on Wednesday.

“Six rockets were launched from the borders of the Sheikh Amir village in Nineveh province by the Popular Mobilisation Forces who were targeting (U.S.-led) coalition forces in Erbil International Airport,” the service said in a statement.

Four rockets landed at the edge of the airport compound and two did not explode, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 30, 2020, 8:02 PM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...