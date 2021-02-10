Iran-backed Huthis Claim Drone Attack on Saudi Airport

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels said they undertook a drone attack on a Saudi airport that left an aircraft in flames Wednesday, saying the facility was used to launch attacks on Yemen.

"The UAV air force targeted the airfields of warplanes at Abha International Airport - which is used for military purposes to target the Yemeni people - with four drones," Yahya Sarie, spokesman for the Huthis' armed wing, said in a tweet.

"The strike was accurate, thanks to God."

A civilian plane was engulfed in flames Wednesday after Yemen's Huthi rebels attacked an airport in southern Saudi Arabia, officials said, days after the US moved to delist the insurgents as terrorists.

"A cowardly criminal terrorist attack launched against Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia by the Huthi militia," state-run Al-Ekhbariya television quoted the Riyadh-led military coalition battling the rebels as saying.

"A fire that engulfed a passenger plane due to the Huthi attack on Abha Airport is under control," it added.