Iran Breached Uranium Enrichment Cap: Nuclear Agency Confirms

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on 8 July verified that Iran is enriching uranium above 3.67 per ent U-235

AFP

Updated:July 8, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
Iran Breached Uranium Enrichment Cap: Nuclear Agency Confirms
File Photo of Iran President Hassan Rouhani. (Reuters)
Vienna: The UN's nuclear watchdog confirmed Monday that Iran has enriched uranium at a level higher than the limit set in a 2015 international pact.

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency "on 8 July verified that Iran is enriching uranium above 3.67 per ent U-235," the IAEA said in a statement hours after Tehran said it had exceeded the agreed cap and reached 4.5 per cent enrichment in response to the United States withdrawing from the deal.

