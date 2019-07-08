English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran Breached Uranium Enrichment Cap: Nuclear Agency Confirms
Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on 8 July verified that Iran is enriching uranium above 3.67 per ent U-235
File Photo of Iran President Hassan Rouhani. (Reuters)
Vienna: The UN's nuclear watchdog confirmed Monday that Iran has enriched uranium at a level higher than the limit set in a 2015 international pact.
Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency "on 8 July verified that Iran is enriching uranium above 3.67 per ent U-235," the IAEA said in a statement hours after Tehran said it had exceeded the agreed cap and reached 4.5 per cent enrichment in response to the United States withdrawing from the deal.
