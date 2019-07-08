Iran Breached Uranium Enrichment Cap: Nuclear Agency Confirms

Vienna: The UN's nuclear watchdog confirmed Monday that Iran has enriched uranium at a level higher than the limit set in a 2015 international pact.

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency "on 8 July verified that Iran is enriching uranium above 3.67 per ent U-235," the IAEA said in a statement hours after Tehran said it had exceeded the agreed cap and reached 4.5 per cent enrichment in response to the United States withdrawing from the deal.