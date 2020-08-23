Iran Calls For Countries Not To Politicise Data From Downed Ukrainian Jet

DUBAI: Iran is calling on all countries involved to refrain from politicising data analysis from the blackboxes of a Ukrainian passenger plane that Tehran said it accidentally shot down in January, the Nournews website quoted the head of the country’s Civil Aviation Organization as saying on Sunday.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with a ground-to-air missile on Jan. 8, just after the plane took off from Tehran, in what Tehran later acknowledged as a “disastrous mistake” by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

