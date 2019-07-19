Take the pledge to vote

Iran Claims to Have Captured British Tanker in Gulf Waters for 'Breaking International Maritime Rules'

The Stena Impero tanker was confiscated by the Revolutionary Guards at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organisation when passing through the strait of Hormuz.

AFP

Updated:July 19, 2019, 11:52 PM IST
Representational Image. (Reuters)
Tehran: Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced Friday they had confiscated a British tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz for breaking "international maritime rules".

The Stena Impero tanker "was confiscated by the Revolutionary Guards at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organisation when passing through the strait of Hormuz, for failing to respect international maritime rules," the Guards' official website Sepahnews announced.

