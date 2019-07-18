English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran Claims to Have Seized a 'Foreign Tanker' With 12 Crew Members on Board
The tanker was seized on Sunday "south of the (Iranian) island of Larak" in the Strait of Hormuz.
Representational Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Tehran: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Thursday they had detained a "foreign tanker" and 12 of its crew for allegedly smuggling fuel in the Gulf.
The tanker was seized on Sunday "south of the (Iranian) island of Larak" in the Strait of Hormuz, the force's Sepahnews website said.
The Guards did not detail the name or provenance of the vessel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Monday 15 July , 2019 JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Saturday 13 July , 2019 Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Saturday 13 July , 2019 TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
Thursday 11 July , 2019 Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades Blessed with Baby Boy, Wishes Pour In
- Gearing up For 2053 World Cup? Cricket Fans Try Viral #FaceAppChallenge on Team India
- Bizarre: 4-Year-Old Australian Boy Claims to be Reincarnation of Princess Diana
- After #SareeTwitter, Indian Men Are 'Growing' the New Trend of #BeardTwitter
- Netflix Set to Roll Out a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India; Could be Priced Around Rs 300
Photogallery
Loading...