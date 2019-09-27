Iran Condemns US Trade Sanctions on China, Russia

Tehran: Iran's foreign ministry on Friday condemned new United States sanctions against China and Russia, saying they endanger "international trade security".

"As the primary victim of economic terrorism, Iran strongly condemns the destabilising act of sanctioning certain Chinese companies," said Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in an official statement.

"The actions of (US President Donald) Trump's economic terrorism team go against international trade security," he added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the actions against Chinese entities were in response to violations of unilateral US sanctions over buying Iranian oil.

Mousavi also slammed US sanctions against Russian entities allegedly involved in Syria, and called on the world to stand up against US "bullying".

Three individuals, five shipping vessels and a Moscow-based front company were sanctioned over an operation to move money and fuel to Russian forces supporting the government of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, the US Treasury announced Thursday.

Iran and Russia have supported Assad during Syria's eight-year conflict. Mousavi said Washington's "excessive" use of sanctions in effect violated a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution which facilitates trade with Iran.

UNSC resolution 2231 endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal which provided Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for limiting its nuclear programme.

Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when Trump abandoned the nuclear accord and subsequently began reimposing sanctions on Iran in a stated campaign of "maximum pressure".

