Iran Condemns US Trade Sanctions on China, Russia
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the actions against Chinese entities were in response to violations of unilateral US sanctions over buying Iranian oil.
Representational Image. (Reuters)
Tehran: Iran's foreign ministry on Friday condemned new United States sanctions against China and Russia, saying they endanger "international trade security".
"As the primary victim of economic terrorism, Iran strongly condemns the destabilising act of sanctioning certain Chinese companies," said Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in an official statement.
"The actions of (US President Donald) Trump's economic terrorism team go against international trade security," he added.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the actions against Chinese entities were in response to violations of unilateral US sanctions over buying Iranian oil.
Mousavi also slammed US sanctions against Russian entities allegedly involved in Syria, and called on the world to stand up against US "bullying".
Three individuals, five shipping vessels and a Moscow-based front company were sanctioned over an operation to move money and fuel to Russian forces supporting the government of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, the US Treasury announced Thursday.
Iran and Russia have supported Assad during Syria's eight-year conflict. Mousavi said Washington's "excessive" use of sanctions in effect violated a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution which facilitates trade with Iran.
UNSC resolution 2231 endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal which provided Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for limiting its nuclear programme.
Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when Trump abandoned the nuclear accord and subsequently began reimposing sanctions on Iran in a stated campaign of "maximum pressure".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Rides His Kawasaki Ninja H2 Worth Rs 34.99 Lakh: Watch Video
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Calls Relationship with Muskaan Kataria 'Biggest Mistake' of His Life
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Navaratri
- Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes on Sale Today; Which One Will You Buy?