English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran Declares US 'State Sponsor of Terrorism', US Forces 'Terrorist Groups'
The move was in response to the US designating Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.
Image for represenation.
Loading...
Tehran: Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Monday declared the United States a "state sponsor of terrorism" and US forces in the region "terrorist groups", state media said.
In a statement carried by the official news agency IRNA, it said the move was in response to Washington's "illegal and foolish act" of designating Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation
In a statement carried by the official news agency IRNA, it said the move was in response to Washington's "illegal and foolish act" of designating Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Six Months Later, Donald Trump Still Doesn't Know How to Close an Umbrella
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game
- Honor Watch Magic Review: Generous Style And Substance, Except it Can’t Track Climbing
- Mind Your Language: Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'
- Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Deals on Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Mobile Accessories And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results