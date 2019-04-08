LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Iran Declares US 'State Sponsor of Terrorism', US Forces 'Terrorist Groups'

The move was in response to the US designating Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.

AFP

Updated:April 8, 2019, 11:12 PM IST
Iran Declares US 'State Sponsor of Terrorism', US Forces 'Terrorist Groups'
Image for represenation.
Tehran: Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Monday declared the United States a "state sponsor of terrorism" and US forces in the region "terrorist groups", state media said.

In a statement carried by the official news agency IRNA, it said the move was in response to Washington's "illegal and foolish act" of designating Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation
