Iran Executes Three Women in a Week, Including One Who Was Married Off When She Was a Child

Authorities in Iran executed three women to death earlier this week on Wednesday, a human rights group told news agency BBC. The Iranian human rights group said these three women along with 29 others were executed in the past week.

One of the women executed by the authorities was convicted of killing a man she was married to when she was a teenager of age 15.

The human rights groups say that Iran has stepped up the use of death penalty and has executed twice the number of people in 2022 compared to the number of people executed in 2021.

They also said that Iran executes more women compared to any other nation. The three women executed were found guilty of killing their husbands.

Former child bride Soheila Abadi was hanged in prison on Wednesday, according to the Iran Human Rights Group. She was 25 years old at the time of her death and was married to her husband 10 years ago when she was 15 years old.

The court which sentenced her to death said the murder motives was ‘family dispute’. The other two women were also convicted of murdering their husbands, the group told news agency BBC.

Activists highlight that the Iranian legal system fails to take into account accusations of domestic violence that women level against their husbands

The figures on execution numbers could be higher as Iranian authorities do not officially disclose every case where a person has been sentenced to death penalty and if it was commuted.

Two rights groups’ research accessed by the BBC revealed that only 16.5% of executions believed to have been carried out in Iran were officially declared. The use of death penalty has spiked since 2021, according to reports.

Amnesty International said that more than 250 people were sentenced to death and executed until June 2022. This is double the number of sentences carried out over the equivalent period in the previous year. It accused Iran of ‘embarking upon a horrific execution spree’.

“The state machinery is carrying out killings on a mass scale across the country in an abhorrent assault on the right to life,” Diana Eltahawy, deputy regional director at Amnesty International was quoted as saying by news agency BBC.

