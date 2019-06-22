English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran Executes 'Defence Ministry Contractor' over Spying for CIA, Says Report
According to a news agency, Jalal Haji Zavar reportedly spied for the CIA and the American government.
Image for representation.
Tehran: Iran has executed a "defence ministry contractor" convicted of spying for the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Saturday.
"The execution sentence was carried out for Jalal Haji Zavar, a contractor for the defence ministry's aerospace organisation who spied for the CIA and the American government," ISNA reported, quoting the Iranian military.
The news agency did not detail when he was executed.
