Iran Executes 'Defence Ministry Contractor' over Spying for CIA, Says Report

According to a news agency, Jalal Haji Zavar reportedly spied for the CIA and the American government.

AFP

Updated:June 22, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Iran Executes 'Defence Ministry Contractor' over Spying for CIA, Says Report
Image for representation.
Tehran: Iran has executed a "defence ministry contractor" convicted of spying for the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Saturday.

"The execution sentence was carried out for Jalal Haji Zavar, a contractor for the defence ministry's aerospace organisation who spied for the CIA and the American government," ISNA reported, quoting the Iranian military.

The news agency did not detail when he was executed.

