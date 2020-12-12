News18 Logo

world

Iran Executes Dissident Journalist Ruhollah Zam for Inspiring 2017 Anti-government Protests: Reports
1-MIN READ

Iran Executes Dissident Journalist Ruhollah Zam for Inspiring 2017 Anti-government Protests: Reports

Iran’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of Zam, who was captured in 2019 after years in exile. His Amadnews feed had more than one million followers.

Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during the 2017 anti-government protests, was executed on Saturday, Iran’s semi-official Nour news agency reported.

Iran’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of Zam, who was captured in 2019 after years in exile. His Amadnews feed had more than one million followers.


