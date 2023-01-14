Iran Executes its Former Deputy Defence Minister Alireza Akbari Despite Warnings

Former Iranian deputy defence minister Alireza Akbari was executed by Iranian authorities in Tehran, the BBC reported citing Iranian state media. The former Iranian deputy defence minister is accused of espionage and Tehran claims he leaked secrets to UK intelligence agency, the MI6.

Earlier this week, according to a report by the BBC, Akbari’s family was told to visit the Rajaei Shahr prison in Karaj where he was kept in solitary confinement.

The UK and the US urged Iran to call off the execution and the chair of the foreign affairs select committee, Alicia Kearns, on Thursday said the British ambassador to Tehran should be withdrawn if Akbari is killed, the Guardian reported.

UK foreign minister James Cleverly also urged Iran to halt the execution and release him immediately.

(this is a developing story)

