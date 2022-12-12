Iran Executes Majidreza Rahnavard Publicly for Demanding Justice for Mahsa Amini

Majidreza Rahnavard is the latest casualty of Iran’s crackdown on protesters who are demanding that the nation allow its more freedom to its women and its citizens.

Rahnavard was executed in public by a tribunal and he is the second protesters after Mohsen Shekari to face the death penalty for protesting against the Iranian regime.

Rahnavard was found guilty of “enmity against God” and also accused of fatally stabbing two Basij paramilitary volunteers and injuring four others on November 17, news agency the Guardian reported citing Mizan, an Iranian news outlet.

The Basij have been installed in every Iranian city with the sole purpose of detaining and attacking protesters.

Iranian regime gives the finger to world opinion and holds a public execution of a second protester in the city of Mashhad. #MajidrezaRahnavard’s crime was protesting the murder of #MahsaAmini. The regime’s method on dealing with protests is execution. EU recall your ambassadors. pic.twitter.com/AYUgdl2B4r— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 12, 2022

They have faced backlash from protesters and common citizens.

Human rights observers say that there are several more who have been executed but those deaths are being hidden by the Iranian regime.

Mashhad is a holy city located 740 kms east from Tehran. The city has faced strikes, shops have been shut down and demonstrations have continued in the city.

Rahnavard was convicted by a revolutionary court in the city. These courts have faced international criticism because those going on trial cannot pick their own lawyers nor can they see the evidence against them.

According to Mizan’s report, Rahnavard was executed publicly on Monday morning. His death comes a week after Mohsen Shekari was executed by a tribunal for similar charges.

The protests have become a serious challenge for Iran and the regime fears it could overthrow them, like they overthrew the democratically-elected government in 1979 Islamic Revolution.

At least 488 people have been killed since September for joining protests to demand more freedom for women and also seeking the fall of Iran’s theocratic rulers. Several protesters and organisers have been issued death threats and more than 18,200 people were detained by the authorities.

It must be noted that Shekari was also accused of attacking the pro-government Basij militia members and ‘waging war against God’.

The protests which continue in Iran were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman in her early-20s who died in custody of Iran’s morality police, who arrested her for not wearing the hijab or headscarf properly.

In Iran, women of all ages, religions and ethnicities should wear a headscarf or face jail, fees and even torture at the hands of the Iranian authorities.

(with inputs from the Guardian and the BBC)

