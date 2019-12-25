Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Iran Fighter Plane Crashes Near Border, Fate of Pilot Unknown
The crash reportedly happened in the Sabalan mountainous region and rescue teams and three search helicopters were looking for the pilot who was said to have contacted his base following the crash.
Representative image.
Tehran: An Iranian fighter jet went down on Wednesday in the north of the country, near the border with Azerbaijan, Iran's state television reported. The fate of the pilot was not immediately known.
The TV reported that the crash happened in the Sabalan mountainous region and that rescue teams and three search helicopters were looking for the pilot who was said to have contacted his base following the crash.
The fighter jet was a recently overhauled MiG-29. The pilot was test flying the plane and had taken off from the Tabriz air base in northwestern Iran earlier in the day. An investigation was underway into the cause of the crash, the report also said.
Iran's air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prabhas Replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Devil?
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin as They Decorate Cookies, Wish All on Christmas
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!