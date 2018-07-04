English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Iran General Raises Eyebrows, Accuses Israel of 'Cloud Theft'
The allegations of weather pilfering were not the first time an Iranian official has accused the country's foes of stealing its rain.
Iran's national flags (File Photo: Reuters)
Tehran: An Iranian general on Monday accused Israel of manipulating weather to prevent rain over the Islamic republic, alleging his country was facing cloud "theft", before being contradicted by the nation's weather chief.
"The changing climate in Iran is suspect," Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali, head of Iran's Civil Defence Organisation told a press conference, semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
"Foreign interference is suspected to have played a role in climate change," Jalali was quoted as saying, insisting results from an Iranian scientific study "confirm" the claim.
"Israel and another country in the region have joint teams which work to ensure clouds entering Iranian skies are unable to release rain," he said.
"On top of that, we are facing the issue of cloud and snow theft", Jalali added, citing a survey showing that above 2,200 metres all mountainous areas between Afghanistan and the Mediterranean are covered in snow, except Iran.
Iran's own meteorological service struck a sceptical note, however.
"General Jalali probably has documents of which I am not aware, but on the basis of meteorological knowledge, it is not possible for a country to steal snow or clouds", said the head of Iran's meteorological service Ahad Vazife, quoted by ISNA.
"Iran has suffered a prolonged drought, and this is a global trend that does not apply only to Iran," Vazife said.
"Raising such questions not only does not solve any of our problems, but will deter us from finding the right solutions", he added, in apparent reference to Jalali's claims.
The general's allegations of weather pilfering were not the first time an Iranian official has accused the country's foes of stealing its rain.
Former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2011 accused Western countries of devising plans to "cause drought" in Iran, adding that "European countries used special equipment to force clouds to dump" their water on their continent.
Also Watch
"The changing climate in Iran is suspect," Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali, head of Iran's Civil Defence Organisation told a press conference, semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
"Foreign interference is suspected to have played a role in climate change," Jalali was quoted as saying, insisting results from an Iranian scientific study "confirm" the claim.
"Israel and another country in the region have joint teams which work to ensure clouds entering Iranian skies are unable to release rain," he said.
"On top of that, we are facing the issue of cloud and snow theft", Jalali added, citing a survey showing that above 2,200 metres all mountainous areas between Afghanistan and the Mediterranean are covered in snow, except Iran.
Iran's own meteorological service struck a sceptical note, however.
"General Jalali probably has documents of which I am not aware, but on the basis of meteorological knowledge, it is not possible for a country to steal snow or clouds", said the head of Iran's meteorological service Ahad Vazife, quoted by ISNA.
"Iran has suffered a prolonged drought, and this is a global trend that does not apply only to Iran," Vazife said.
"Raising such questions not only does not solve any of our problems, but will deter us from finding the right solutions", he added, in apparent reference to Jalali's claims.
The general's allegations of weather pilfering were not the first time an Iranian official has accused the country's foes of stealing its rain.
Former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2011 accused Western countries of devising plans to "cause drought" in Iran, adding that "European countries used special equipment to force clouds to dump" their water on their continent.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crosses 3 Lakh Units Sales Mark in 28 Months
- Revealed: This is How Much Priyanka Chopra is Getting Paid for Salman Khan's Bharat
- Sachin Tendulkar Shares Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan as Legends Get Together
- Ranbir Kapoor Has the Best Response to His Constant Comparisons With Ranveer Singh
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup