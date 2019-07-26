English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran Grants India Consular Access to 18 Crew on Board British Vessel Captured in Persian Gulf
Indian Embassy in Tehran was granted consular access to meet the 18 Indian crew of the detained British ship Stena Impero.
Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at Bander Abass port, in this undated handout photo. (Image: Reuters)
London: Iran granted India consular access to 18 Indian crew members of the detailed British vessel Stena Impero, the Iranian ambassador to Britain said.
"Indian Embassy in Tehran was granted consular access to meet the 18 Indian crew of the detained British ship Stena Impero," Hamid Baeidinejad said.
"Similar access is underway to other five crew from other nationalities. Indian embassy has reported to find the crew being very calm with no sense of panic."
Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized the British-flagged tanker last Friday.
