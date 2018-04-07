English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran Hit by Global Cyber Attack That Left US Flag on Screens
"The attack apparently affected 200,000 router switches across the world in a widespread attack, including 3,500 switches in our country," the Communication and Information Technology Ministry said in a statement.
Image for representation. (Reuters photo)
Dubai: Hackers have attacked networks in a number of countries including data centres in Iran where they left the image of a US flag on screens along with a warning "Don't mess with our elections", the Iranian IT ministry said on Saturday.
"The attack apparently affected 200,000 router switches across the world in a widespread attack, including 3,500 switches in our country," the Communication and Information Technology Ministry said in a statement carried by Iran's official news agency IRNA.
The statement said the attack, which hit internet service providers and cut off web access for subscribers, was made possible by a vulnerability in routers from Cisco which had earlier issued a warning and provided a patch that some firms had failed to install over the Iranian new year holiday.
Cisco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A blog published on Thursday by Nick Biasini, a threat researcher at Cisco's Talos Security Intelligence and Research Group, said: "Several incidents in multiple countries, including some specifically targeting critical infrastructure, have involved the misuse of the Smart Install protocol...
"As a result, we are taking an active stance, and are urging customers, again, of the elevated risk and available remediation paths."
Iran's IT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi posted a picture of a computer screen on Twitter with the image of the U.S. flag and the hackers' message. He said it was not yet clear who had carried out the attack.
Azari-Jahromi said the attack mainly affected Europe, India and the United States, state television reported.
"Some 55,000 devices were affected in the United States and 14,000 in China, and Iran's share of affected devices was 2 percent," Azari-Jahromi was quoted as saying.
In a tweet, Azari-Jahromi said the state computer emergency response body MAHER had shown "weaknesses in providing information to (affected) companies" after the attack which was detected late on Friday in Iran.
Hadi Sajadi, deputy head of the state-run Information Technology Organisation of Iran, said the attack was neutralised within hours and no data was lost.
Also Watch
"The attack apparently affected 200,000 router switches across the world in a widespread attack, including 3,500 switches in our country," the Communication and Information Technology Ministry said in a statement carried by Iran's official news agency IRNA.
The statement said the attack, which hit internet service providers and cut off web access for subscribers, was made possible by a vulnerability in routers from Cisco which had earlier issued a warning and provided a patch that some firms had failed to install over the Iranian new year holiday.
Cisco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A blog published on Thursday by Nick Biasini, a threat researcher at Cisco's Talos Security Intelligence and Research Group, said: "Several incidents in multiple countries, including some specifically targeting critical infrastructure, have involved the misuse of the Smart Install protocol...
"As a result, we are taking an active stance, and are urging customers, again, of the elevated risk and available remediation paths."
Iran's IT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi posted a picture of a computer screen on Twitter with the image of the U.S. flag and the hackers' message. He said it was not yet clear who had carried out the attack.
Azari-Jahromi said the attack mainly affected Europe, India and the United States, state television reported.
"Some 55,000 devices were affected in the United States and 14,000 in China, and Iran's share of affected devices was 2 percent," Azari-Jahromi was quoted as saying.
In a tweet, Azari-Jahromi said the state computer emergency response body MAHER had shown "weaknesses in providing information to (affected) companies" after the attack which was detected late on Friday in Iran.
Hadi Sajadi, deputy head of the state-run Information Technology Organisation of Iran, said the attack was neutralised within hours and no data was lost.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Australia
|20
|17
|20
|57
|2
|England
|14
|12
|6
|32
|3
|Canada
|5
|7
|6
|18
|5
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Scotland
|3
|6
|6
|15
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|4
|5
|12
|8
|Wales
|2
|3
|1
|6
|9
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Will Roam Around Oxford Street Shirtless if India Win WC, Ganguly Foresees
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism