News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Iran Leader Khamenei Bans Imports Of U.S., British COVID-19 Vaccines
1-MIN READ

Iran Leader Khamenei Bans Imports Of U.S., British COVID-19 Vaccines

Iran Leader Khamenei Bans Imports Of U.S., British COVID-19 Vaccines

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday banned the government from importing new coronavirus vaccines from the United States and Britain.

DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday banned the government from importing new coronavirus vaccines from the United States and Britain.

“Imports of U.S. and British vaccines into the country are banned. I have told this to officials and I’m saying it publicly now,” Khamenei said in live televised speech.

“If the Americans were able to produce a vaccine, they would not have such a coronavirus fiasco in their own country,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...