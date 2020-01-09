Iran May Have Deliberately Avoided Casualties During Strikes on US Targets in Iraq: Report
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday the Iranians were thought to have targeted the attacks to miss US forces to prevent the crisis from escalating out of control .
An explosion is seen following missiles landing at what is believed to be Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq in this still image taken from a video shot on January 8, 2020. (Iran Press/Handout via Reuters)
Washington: Iran is believed to have deliberately avoided US military casualties during retaliatory missile strikes on bases housing American troops in Iraq, following the US killing of an Iranian general, according to US and European government sources familiar with intelligence assessments.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday the Iranians were thought to have targeted the attacks to miss US forces to prevent the crisis from escalating out of control while still signaling Iranian resolve in response to the U.S. killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week.
A source in Washington said overnight that early indications were that there were no U.S. casualties following the strikes on the al-Asad air base and another facility in Erbil. Other U.S. officials declined comment.
Iran was believed to have tried to hit certain parts of the bases to minimize casualties and especially to avoid U.S. fatalities, three sources said. This assessment included some intelligence from inside Iran confirming the nature of the attack plan, they said.
“They wanted to respond but almost certainly not to escalate,” one of the U.S. sources said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran took "proportionate measures" in self-defense and did not seek war with the United States.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who ordered the drone strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday, gave an initial response to the Iranian missile attacks, saying on Twitter: "All is well!"
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill Break All Ties After Violent Encounter?
- Adios, Abusive Trolls! Twitter Will Let You Decide Who Can Reply to Your Tweets
- Malaysia Masters 2020: Saina Nehwal Eases into Round 2, Srikanth and Praneeth Face 1st Round Exit
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 Launch Date Confirmed For January 10: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- The Hottest Product We Want Is Privacy, But How Many Tech Giants Are Actually Bothered?