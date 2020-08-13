Iran news agency tied to Revolutionary Guards calls UAE-Israel deal 'shameful'

DUBAI Iran’s Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated to the country’s elite Revolutionary Guards, said Thursday’s deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on normalising ties was “shameful”.

Iran’s clerical leaders have yet to react to the deal.

Israel and the UAE reached a deal on Thursday on seeking the full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations, in an agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker.

