1-min read

Iran Passes Bill That Designates All US Forces as 'Terrorists' for Killing General Qasem Soleimani

Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the two countries.

AFP

Updated:January 7, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
Iran Passes Bill That Designates All US Forces as 'Terrorists' for Killing General Qasem Soleimani
Mourners attend the funeral of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. (Reuters)

Tehran: Iran's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday designating all US forces "terrorists" over the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a US strike last week.

Qasem Soleimani, the popular head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm, was killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the arch-foes.

