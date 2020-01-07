Iran Passes Bill That Designates All US Forces as 'Terrorists' for Killing General Qasem Soleimani

Tehran: Iran's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday designating all US forces "terrorists" over the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a US strike last week.

Qasem Soleimani, the popular head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm, was killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the arch-foes.

