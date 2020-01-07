English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Iran Passes Bill That Designates All US Forces as 'Terrorists' for Killing General Qasem Soleimani
Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the two countries.
Mourners attend the funeral of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, top commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. (Reuters)
Tehran: Iran's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday designating all US forces "terrorists" over the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a US strike last week.
Qasem Soleimani, the popular head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm, was killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the arch-foes.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Hrithik Roshan Making Fun of His Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon Character in Fun Video
- Twitter Has a Field Day as Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's Malang Trailer Inspires Meme Fest
- The Most Religious People are the Most Dangerous People, Says John Abraham
- Sony Shows Off Its Smallest 4K OLED TV Ever At CES 2020; There is a New 8K TV Too
- Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence