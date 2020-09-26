WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Iran Prepares To Impose New Coronavirus Lockdowns As Cases Rise

Iran Prepares To Impose New Coronavirus Lockdowns As Cases Rise

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday authorised the country’s provinces to impose lockdowns wherever necessary to stem a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday authorised the country’s provinces to impose lockdowns wherever necessary to stem a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

“We are forced to intensify regulations and supervisions,” starting in the capital Tehran, Rouhani said in televised remarks.

He said government-run coronavirus task-force offices around the country would make recommendations on restrictions and whether to impose one-week lockdowns.

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 25,000 and identified cases on Friday totalled 439,882, according to the health ministry.

Iran’s health officials have expressed alarm over a surge in infections, urging the country to respect health protocols to control the spread of the disease.

(Editing by Jane Merriman)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 26, 2020, 2:46 PM IST
Next Story
Loading