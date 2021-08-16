Iran President Raisi Says US 'Defeat' in Afghanistan a Chance for Lasting Peace

Iran’s new ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday said that the “defeat" of the United States in Afghanistan must usher in a durable peace in the neighbouring war-wracked country.

“The military defeat and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan should offer an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in that country," Raisi said, according to a statement published by the presidency, after Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital Kabul.

Iran shares nearly 600 miles of borders with Afghanistan and is home to about 800,000 registered Afghan refugees and more than two million undocumented Afghans. The influx began after Soviet forces entered Afghanistan in 1979.

