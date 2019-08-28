Iran Publicly Hangs Murderer of Friday Prayer Imam at Spot Where Cleric Was Killed
Hamid Reza Derakhshandeh was executed at the scene where he killed the cleric on May 29, IRNA reported, citing the chief justice of Fars province, Kazem Mousavi.
Representational Image. (Reuters)
Tehran: Iran on Wednesday hanged in public a man convicted of murdering the leader of main weekly prayers in the southern city of Kazeroun, state news agency IRNA said.
Hamid Reza Derakhshandeh was executed at the scene where he killed the cleric on May 29, IRNA reported, citing the chief justice of Fars province, Kazem Mousavi.
Mohammad Khorsand suffered fatal injuries when attacked with a "cold weapon" while returning from a ceremony during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, IRNA said.
The cleric had been the leader of Friday prayers in Kazeroun, the capital of Fars province, since 2007.
After his arrest, Derakhshandeh stood trial and "confessed to the premeditated crime in the presence of judicial authorities", Mousavi was quoted as saying.
The death sentence was upheld by the supreme court and carried out after the cleric's family decided not to spare the life of the killer who refused to express regret, Fars news agency reported.
Under Iranian law, a murder victim's family can spare a convict's life by accepting blood money.
"Due to the sensitivity of the case and the public sentiments in this regard, efforts were made for the case to be investigated promptly," Mousavi said.
Imams who lead Friday prayers in Iran are appointed by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Triber MPV Launched in India at Rs 4.95 Lakh
- What Happens to Your Paytm or Amazon Pay Wallet if You Have Not Completed Full KYC
- Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Takes Dig at Alia Bhatt for 'Stealing' Prada Song
- BJP MLA Believes Cows Give More Milk When Flute is Played in 'Lord Krishna Style'
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85