Iran Regime Mulling Changes to Women’s Dress Code to Calm Unrest

As Iranian protesters called for a three-day strike on Monday, the officials in Iran are finalising plans to overhaul the enforcement of laws around women’s clothing and dresses, the Wall Street Journal said in a report.

The protesters have halted the functioning of the country as several cities in Iran closed their doors and hundreds of businesses remained shut.

However, the WSJ report pointed out that government concessions have not satisfied the protesters as they called people to participate in a mass rally in capital Tehran on December 7.

The death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police sparked protests across Iran. She died in police custody after she was tortured for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress codes.

There have been calls for the toppling of Iran’s clerical regime.

Iran’s hardline rulers have disbanded the morality police and will ease enforcement of laws which require women to cover their heads with a veil, known as hijab.

Protesters say the morality police disbanding announcement is a bid to distract the global attention from the protests.

The announcement from the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice which said the mission to enforce the hijab laws “has now ended” came on Monday.

In a statement to Iranian news site Jamaran the spokesperson of the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice said more “new methods, more up-to-date and more precise” were being considered.

The official announcement came from Iran’s attorney general, Mohammad-Jafar Montazeri on the same day.

The protesters said despite all these developments the anger towards the government will not subside and the announcements are made with the intention of sowing doubts among activists.

Videos and photographs shared on social media showed empty streets and businesses shuttered in several parts of the capital city as well as in other major cities. However, in large parts of Tehran life continued normally.

Hossein Jalali, a Parliament member on the cultural committee, which is involved in drafting the new procedures, told an Iranian television that the fines for wearing “ a bad hijab or no hijab” will be steeper, indicating that there could be laws that charge a high fee for violation of the dress code.

“We will make them know that if they want to disobey the law and create anarchy, they should pay a high price,” Jalali said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The morality police has kept itself out of the public view since the beginning of the protests.

The Iranian clergy see the hijab law as a key pillar of the Islamic Republic which the hardliners do not want to surrender as it threatens the system’s theocratic foundations.

