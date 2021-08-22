CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#KalyanSingh
Home » News » World » Iran Reports New Record for Daily Covid-19 Deaths
1-MIN READ

Iran Reports New Record for Daily Covid-19 Deaths

A man wearing protective face mask and shield to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus crosses a street in central Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP)

A man wearing protective face mask and shield to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus crosses a street in central Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP)

The official IRNA news agency said Sunday that 684 people had died of the disease since Saturday.

Iran has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media. The official IRNA news agency said Sunday that 684 people had died of the disease since Saturday, while more than 36,400 new cases were confirmed over the same 24-hour period.

Iran’s previous daily record for COVID-19 deaths was recorded August 16. The country reported its highest number of daily cases the next day, with more than 50,000. A five-day lockdown in the country ended on Saturday. The current wave of infections is Iran’s fifth of the pandemic and fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

The country also is struggling to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus. Some 7 per cent of Iranians have been fully vaccinated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 22, 2021, 19:43 IST