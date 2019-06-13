Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Iran Rescued 44 Crew After Two Oil Tankers Caught Fire 'Accidently'

That Panama-flagged ship was headed to Singapore from one of Saudi Arabia's ports with a load of methanol, and 21 of its crew jumped and were rescue.

AFP

Updated:June 13, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Iran Rescued 44 Crew After Two Oil Tankers Caught Fire 'Accidently'
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Tehran: Iran's navy rescued 44 crew members from two oil tankers which caught fire after an "accident" in the Sea of Oman on Thursday, official news agency IRNA reported.

"Forty-four sailors from the two foreign oil tankers which had an accident this morning in the Sea of Oman were saved from the water by the (navy) rescue unit of Hormozgan province and transferred to the port of Bandar-e-Jask," IRNA quoted an "informed source" as saying.

The news agency said the first accident occurred at 8:50 (0420 GMT) 25 nautical miles off Bandar-e-Jask in southern Iran.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker was carrying a load of ethanol from Qatar to Taiwan, the source said. "As the ship caught fire, 23 of the crew jumped into the water and were saved by a passing ship and handed over to the Iranian rescue unit. "An hour after the first accident the second ship caught fire at 9:50 am 28 miles off the port."

That Panama-flagged ship was headed to Singapore from one of Saudi Arabia's ports with a load of methanol, and 21 of its crew jumped and were rescued, said the source.

The US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, said that its vessels in the Middle East had received distress calls from two tankers reportedly under attack in the Gulf of Oman. "We are aware of the reported attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman," it said in a statement. "US naval forces in the region received two separate distress

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram