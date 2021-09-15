CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Iran Resumes Commercial Flights to Afghanistan
1-MIN READ

Iran Resumes Commercial Flights to Afghanistan

Thousands of panicked people fled to the airport in a bid to get on departing Western flights, after the Taliban seized control of the country. (File photo/AP)

Tehran has remained a critic of the Taliban and has routinely urged the formation of a government representing all Afghan groups.

Iran Wednesday resumed commercial flights to Afghanistan that had been halted after the Taliban assumed power, news agencies reported.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that a charter return flight transported passengers from Tehran to Kabul. It said a second flight from northeastern city of Mashhad left for Kabul, too.

The flights were from the Mahan Air Airbus fleet. Iran stopped flights to Afghanistan in mid-August.

Iran and Afghanistan share some 945 kilometers, (580 miles) of borders. Reportedly, Iran hosts some 800,000 registered Afghan refugees and more than two million undocumented Afghans live in the country over the past four decades.

first published:September 15, 2021, 07:46 IST