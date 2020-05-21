Iran Says 10,000 of Its Health Workers Infected with Coronavirus
Iran’s leaders, several medical professionals said, delayed telling the public about the virus for weeks, even as hospitals were filling up. (Ali Shirband/Mizan News Agency via AP, File)
The deputy health minister of the country said some of the health workers have died as well.
- Reuters Dubai
- Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
Around 10,000 Iranian health workers have been infected with the new coronavirus, the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted the deputy health minister as saying on Thursday.
"Around 10,000 health workers have been infected with the deadly disease in Iran and some of them have died," Qassem Janbabai said, according to ILNA.
