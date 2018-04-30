GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Iran Says it Can Produce Higher Enriched Uranium if US Exits Nuclear Deal

Under the deal, which led to the lifting of most international sanctions in 2016, Iran's level of enrichment must remain around 3.6 percent.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2018, 6:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Iran Says it Can Produce Higher Enriched Uranium if US Exits Nuclear Deal
The Iran nuclear deal, struck in 2015, now faces one of its biggest threats. (The flag of Iran)
Ankara: Iran has the technical capability to enrich uranium to a higher level than it could before a multinational nuclear deal was reached to curb its nuclear programme, state TV quoted the head of Iran's Atomic Energy organisation Ali Akbar Salehi as saying.

US President Donald Trump has given European signatories to the 2105 deal a May 12 deadline to "fix the terrible flaws" in the agreement, or he will refuse to extend US sanctions relief on Iran.

Salehi warned Trump against taking this course. "Iran is not bluffing ... Technically, we are fully prepared to enrich uranium higher than we used to produce before the deal was reached... I hope Trump comes to his senses and stays in the deal."

Under the deal, which led to the lifting of most international sanctions in 2016, Iran's level of enrichment must remain around 3.6 percent.

Uranium refined to 20 percent fissile purity is well beyond the 5 percent normally required to fuel civilian nuclear power plants, though still well short of highly enriched, or 80-90 percent, purity needed for a nuclear bomb.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You