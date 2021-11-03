CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Iran Says it Foiled US Attempt to 'Steal' Oil in Sea of Oman

FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

The U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said it had seen reports of the incident but at present had no information to provide.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards foiled an attempt by the United States to "steal" the Islamic Republic's oil in the Sea of Oman, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday, saying the incident took place recently.

Reached for comment, the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said it had seen reports of the incident but at present had no information to provide.

Iran's state TV said U.S. forces used helicopters and warships to try to block an Iranian oil tanker in the Sea of Oman. Iran's English-Language Press TV said the tanker was back in Iran's territorial waters.

Iran has repeatedly warned the United States about its military activities in the Gulf, saying that the Guards naval forces have increased patrols to also secure the passage of Iranian ships and combat fuel smuggling.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

first published:November 03, 2021, 17:04 IST