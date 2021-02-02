News18 Logo

Iran Says It Will Allow Crew Of Detained South Korean Vessel To Leave

DUBAI: Iran has agreed to allow the crew members of a South Korean vessel it seized for alleged environmental pollution to leave the country, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media on Tuesday.

“Following a request by the South Korean government …, the crew of the Korean ship, which was detained on charges of causing environmental pollution in the Persian Gulf, have received the permission to leave the country in a humanitarian move by Iran,” Khatibzadeh said.

(Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


