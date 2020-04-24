WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Iran Says No Longer at 'Red' Status, Reports 93 New Coronavirus Deaths, Total Toll Touches 5,574

Volunteers from Basij forces wearing protective suits and face masks spray disinfectant on the streets, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Tehran, Iran. (File photo - Reuters)

Volunteers from Basij forces wearing protective suits and face masks spray disinfectant on the streets, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Tehran, Iran. (File photo - Reuters)

A health ministry spokesperson also announced 1,168 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the country's total to 88,194, adding that 66,596 patients had been released from hospital after recovery.

  • AFP Tehran
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
Share this:

Iran's health ministry said on Friday that the virus-hit country was no longer at "red" status as it announced another 93 deaths from its COVID-19 outbreak.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the novel coronavirus fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours took Iran's overall death toll to 5,574.

Jahanpour also announced 1,168 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the country's total to 88,194. But he said that 66,596 patients had been released from hospital after recovering from the illness.

"None of our provinces are in the red, but warnings remain, and the situation will not be considered normal at all," he tweeted.

The actual numbers of those killed and sickened by the virus are widely thought to be much higher than the Iranian government's official tolls.

Iran has been struggling to contain the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease since revealing its first cases more than two months ago. The first cases it announced on February 19 were deaths in the Shiite holy city of Qom, south of the capital.

The outbreak was quick to spread to all of the country's 31 provinces. Despite still battling the virus, the Iranian government has allowed many businesses to reopen since April 11 after shutting most down in mid-March to prevent the spread of the disease.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres