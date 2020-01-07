Iran Says Nuclear Deal 'Not Dead Yet' Despite Commitment Roll Back
Iran said on Sunday it was taking a further step back from its commitments, although it also said it would continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.
File photo of Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi (Image: Reuters)
Dubai: Iran's nuclear deal with world powers has not been dissolved despite Tehran's decision to abandon limits on enriching uranium required by the pact, state news agency IRNA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying on Tuesday.
Iran said on Sunday it was taking a further step back from its commitments, although it also said it would continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.
Its announcement coincided with a major escalation of tensions with Washington following the U.S. killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike on Friday in Baghdad.
Iran, which says its nuclear program is for civilian purposes, has already breached many of the restrictions under the pact in response to Washington's withdrawal from the accord in 2018 and its reimposition of sanctions on Tehran that have crippled the country's economy.
"The nuclear deal is not dead yet," said Araqchi, who is also a senior nuclear negotiator.
"We are ready to come back to full compliance with the deal depending on the ending of sanctions and gaining from the economic benefits of the deal."
European parties to the deal could launch a dispute resolution process this week that might lead to renewed U.N. sanctions on Tehran, European diplomats told Reuters on Monday.
Iran has criticized Britain, France and Germany for failing to salvage the pact by shielding Tehran’s economy from U.S. sanctions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya Meets Natasa Stankovic's Family Over Dinner, Wedding Bells to Ring Soon?
- Dream Girl Director Takes a Distasteful Dig at Swara Bhasker Over JNU Protests
- Sony Shows Off Its Smallest 4K OLED TV Ever At CES 2020; There is a New 8K TV Too
- Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence
- How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University