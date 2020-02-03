English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Iran Says Saudi Arabia Has Blocked it from Islamic Grouping's Meeting

Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

It said the government of Saudi Arabia has prevented their participation in the meeting to examine the 'deal of the century' plan at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: February 3, 2020, 8:15 AM IST
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has barred an Iranian delegation from an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah on Monday where US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan will be discussed, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

"The government of Saudi Arabia has prevented the participation of the Iranian delegation in the meeting to examine the 'deal of the century' plan at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to Fars news agency.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials.
