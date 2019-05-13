Take the pledge to vote

Iran Says They Have Jailed National For Spying For Britain's Intel Agency

Gholamhossein Esmaili, a judiciary spokesman was quoted as saying, by Fars News Agency that an Iranian who was in charge of the Iran Desk in British Council was seen as cooperating with UK intelligence agencies.

Reuters

Updated:May 13, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
Iran's national flags (File Photo: Reuters)
London: Iran said on Monday it had sentenced an Iranian national to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain.

"An Iranian who was in charge of Iran desk in the British Council and was cooperating with Britain's intelligence agency... was sentenced to 10 years in prison after clear confessions," Gholamhossein Esmaili, a judiciary spokesman, was quoted as saying, by Fars news agency.

Esmaili did not identify the person who was sentenced.

The British Council is Britain's cultural agency overseas.
