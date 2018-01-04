English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran Says Trump's 'Absurd Tweets' Have Incited Disruption
In a letter to UN officials, Iranian Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo complained that Washington was intervening "in a grotesque way in Iran's internal affairs."
File photo- Iranian protesters chant slogans at a rally in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
Loading...
United Nations: Iran today charged that the US "has crossed every limit" in international relations by expressing support for Iran's anti-government protesters and said President Donald Trump's "absurd tweets" have encouraged disruption.
In a letter to UN officials, Iranian Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo complained that Washington was intervening "in a grotesque way in Iran's internal affairs."
He said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were personally stirring up trouble.
"The President and Vice-President of the United States, in their numerous absurd tweets, incited Iranians to engage in disruptive acts," the ambassador wrote to the UN Security Council president and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The US didn't immediately respond to the letter, which maintains that Washington "has crossed every limit in flouting rules and principles of international law governing the civilized conduct of international relations."
At least 21 people have been killed and hundreds arrested in Iran during a week of anti-government protests and unrest over economic woes and official corruption. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people took part in counter-demonstrations Wednesday backing the clerically overseen government, which has said "enemies of Iran" are fomenting the protests. Trump has unleashed a series of tweets in recent days backing the protesters, saying Iran is "failing at every level" and declaring that it is "time for change" in the Islamic Republic.
"Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government," he tweeted yesterday. "You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!" Trump's UN envoy, Ambassador Nikki Haley, called Tuesday for an emergency Security Council meeting on Iran, saying the UN needed to speak out in support of the protesters.
In a letter to UN officials, Iranian Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo complained that Washington was intervening "in a grotesque way in Iran's internal affairs."
He said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were personally stirring up trouble.
"The President and Vice-President of the United States, in their numerous absurd tweets, incited Iranians to engage in disruptive acts," the ambassador wrote to the UN Security Council president and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The US didn't immediately respond to the letter, which maintains that Washington "has crossed every limit in flouting rules and principles of international law governing the civilized conduct of international relations."
At least 21 people have been killed and hundreds arrested in Iran during a week of anti-government protests and unrest over economic woes and official corruption. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people took part in counter-demonstrations Wednesday backing the clerically overseen government, which has said "enemies of Iran" are fomenting the protests. Trump has unleashed a series of tweets in recent days backing the protesters, saying Iran is "failing at every level" and declaring that it is "time for change" in the Islamic Republic.
"Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government," he tweeted yesterday. "You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!" Trump's UN envoy, Ambassador Nikki Haley, called Tuesday for an emergency Security Council meeting on Iran, saying the UN needed to speak out in support of the protesters.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- While You Were Busy Following #DeepVeerKiShadi, Here Are 7 Other Things That Happened in India Today
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched in India for Rs 2.5 Lakh, Continental GT 650 at Rs 2.65 Lakh
- Apple iPhone X Catches Fire During iOS 12.1 Update Process; Company to Investigate
- Millie Bobby Brown's Emotional Post After 'Stranger Things 3' Wrap Has Fans Worried
- Samsung to Launch Galaxy A9 in India This Month; First Phone Ever with Quad Cameras
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...