1-MIN READ

Iran Says UK Envoy Arrested but Freed Once Identified

People gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University that some of the victims of the crash were former students of, in Tehran on January 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Britain's ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire was released 15 minutes after he called the British diplomat to confirm his identity.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 12, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
Tehran: Iran's deputy foreign minister said on Sunday that Britain's ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, was arrested as a foreigner at "an illegal gathering" but was freed soon after being identified.

"He wasn't detained, but arrested as unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering," Seyed Abbas Araghchi tweeted, adding Macaire was released 15 minutes after he called the British diplomat to confirm his identity.
