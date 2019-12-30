Take the pledge to vote

World
Iran Says US Strikes on Iraq Show its 'Support For Terrorism’

Iran said with these attacks, the US has shown its firm support for terrorism and its neglect for the independence and sovereignty of countries.

AFP

December 30, 2019
Iran Says US Strikes on Iraq Show its 'Support For Terrorism’
File Photo of Iran President Hassan Rouhani. (Reuters)

Tehran: Iran said Monday that the US has shown its "support for terrorism" by carrying out air strikes on forces in Iraq that have dealt blows against the Islamic State group.

"With these attacks, America has shown its firm support for terrorism and its neglect for the independence and sovereignty of countries and it must accept consequences for its illegal act," government spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.

