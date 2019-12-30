Iran Says US Strikes on Iraq Show its 'Support For Terrorism’

Tehran: Iran said Monday that the US has shown its "support for terrorism" by carrying out air strikes on forces in Iraq that have dealt blows against the Islamic State group.

"With these attacks, America has shown its firm support for terrorism and its neglect for the independence and sovereignty of countries and it must accept consequences for its illegal act," government spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.

