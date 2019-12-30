English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Iran Says US Strikes on Iraq Show its 'Support For Terrorism’
Iran said with these attacks, the US has shown its firm support for terrorism and its neglect for the independence and sovereignty of countries.
File Photo of Iran President Hassan Rouhani. (Reuters)
Tehran: Iran said Monday that the US has shown its "support for terrorism" by carrying out air strikes on forces in Iraq that have dealt blows against the Islamic State group.
"With these attacks, America has shown its firm support for terrorism and its neglect for the independence and sovereignty of countries and it must accept consequences for its illegal act," government spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.
