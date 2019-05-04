English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran Sentences President Hassan Rouhani's Brother to Prison for Corruption
Fereidoun's trial began in February, and he's been free on bail since spending a night in prison in 2017.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Image: Reuters)
Tehran: Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani's brother has been sentenced to an unspecified prison term for corruption.
ISNA said on Saturday that Hossein Fereidoun, a close confidante of the president, will be able to appeal the verdict. The financial misconduct charges date back to 2016, and were brought by hard-liners who dominate the country's judiciary. Rouhani, a relative moderate within Iran's political system, changed his surname decades ago.
Fereidoun's trial began in February, and he's been free on bail since spending a night in prison in 2017.
He had played a role as part of the team that negotiated Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.
Iran has in the past jailed allies of former presidents for similar charges.
