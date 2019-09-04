Take the pledge to vote

Iran Set to Release Seven Crew Members of Detained British Tanker

The Swedish-owned Stena Impero was detained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz waterway for alleged marine violations, two weeks after Britain detained an Iranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar.

Associated Press

September 4, 2019
Iran Set to Release Seven Crew Members of Detained British Tanker
Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at Bander Abass port, in this undated handout photo. (Image: Reuters)
Stockholm: The owner of the British-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker held in the Persian Gulf by Iran says he was told by the Iranian authorities that seven of the 23-member crew will be released. Erik Hanell, CEO of the Swedish shipping group Stena Bulk that owns the ship, says it wasn't immediately clear when they would be freed.

His confirmation came shortly after Iran's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that seven crew members, all of whom are Indians, would be freed. Hanell said, "Their ordeal may soon be over, and they may return to their families, however, we cautiously await official confirmation of their release date."

He said it was "a positive step on the way to the release of all the remaining crew, which has always been our primary concern and focus." The remaining 16 crew members are to stay onboard the vessel.

Earlier, Iran's foreign ministry said the country will release seven crew members of the seized British-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker held in the Persian Gulf.

Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state TV on Wednesday that judicial procedure on the oil tanker is ongoing and that under Iran's "humane policy," the captain of the ship has been asked to let some of the crew members return to their country.

Mousavi said the captain decided seven crew members who are Indian nationals would be the ones to leave.

Iran seized the tanker on July, saying it violated Iranian laws, after authorities in the British territory of Gibraltar seized an Iranian tanker said to be to be carrying fuel to Syria in violation of EU sanctions on oil sales to the government in Damascus. The Iranian vessel was released earlier this month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
