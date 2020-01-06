Iran Steps Further Back from Nuclear Deal, Says No Limits on Enrichment: State Media
The station cited a government spokesman as saying Iran would not respect any limits set down in the pact on the number of uranium enrichment centrifuges it could use.
Representative photo of the Iranian flag. (Photo: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)
Dubai: Iran said on Sunday it would further roll back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers but continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, according to state television.
The station cited a government spokesman as saying Iran would not respect any limits set down in the pact on the number of uranium enrichment centrifuges it could use, which meant there would be no limits on its enrichment capacity, the level to which uranium could be enriched, or Iran's nuclear research and development. These would from now on be based on Iran's technical needs.
The spokesman said Iran's steps could be reversed if Washington lifted its sanctions on Tehran.
