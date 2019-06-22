Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Iran Summons Emirates' Top Envoy over US Drone Incident

The Saturday report by the official IRNA news agency said Iran issued a "strong protest" to the UAE diplomat, saying Iran does not tolerate the facilitation of foreign forces that violate its territory.

Associated Press

Updated:June 22, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
Iran Summons Emirates' Top Envoy over US Drone Incident
Representative Image.
Tehran: Iran has summoned the United Arab Emirates' top envoy to Tehran to protest the neighbouring Arab nation's allowing the U.S. to use a base there to launch a drone that Iran says entered its airspace.

The Saturday report by the official IRNA news agency said Iran issued a "strong protest" to the UAE diplomat, saying Iran does not tolerate the facilitation of foreign forces that violate its territory.

The US says its RQ-4A Global Hawk was shot down Thursday over international waters, not inside Iranian airspace. On Friday, Iran summoned Swiss Ambassador Markus Leitner to hear Iran's protest over the alleged violation. Switzerland looks after U.S. interests in Iran. Tehran and Washing have had no diplomatic relations since 1979.

Iran says the U.S. drone was a "very dangerous provocation."

