Iran to Blacklist US Military if Washington Designates Revolutionary Guards as Terrorists: Report

The United States is expected to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards a foreign terrorist organisation, marking the first time Washington has formally labeled another country's military a terrorist group.

Reuters

Updated:April 7, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
Combination photo of Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani.
Dubai: Iran may put the U.S. military on its terror list if Washington designates the Iranian elite Revolutionary Guards as terrorists, a senior Iranian lawmaker said on Saturday.

The United States is expected to designate the Revolutionary Guards a foreign terrorist organisation, three U.S. officials told Reuters, marking the first time Washington has formally labeled another country's military a terrorist group.

"If the Revolutionary Guards are placed on America's list of terrorist groups, we will put that country's military on the terror blacklist next to Daesh (Islamic State)," Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, head of parliament's national security committee, said on Twitter.
