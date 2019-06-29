English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iran to Resist US Sanctions, Just as it Withstood Iraqi Chemical Attack, Says Foreign Minister Javad Zarif
Iran would resist any US sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war when the forces of the then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a chemical attack on an Iranian town, foreign minister said.
File photo of Iranian president Mohammad Javad Zarif. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Dubai: The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday that Iran would resist any US sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war when the forces of the then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a chemical attack on an Iranian town.
"We persevered then, and will now," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in reference to the chemical attack on Sardasht. "We'll never forget that Western world supported & armed Saddam... Security Council never condemned his gassing of our people."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
Thursday 27 June , 2019 War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
Monday 24 June , 2019 IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
Friday 21 June , 2019 Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Solar Technology Could Produce Clean Drinking Water, Finds Study
- ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa Out to Have Fun as Australia Beckons: Du Plessis
- SS Rajamouli Reveals First Look of Suriya, Mohanlal in Telugu Film Bandobast
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- PUBG Working on New Game, Could Feature Narrative and Story-Based Missions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results