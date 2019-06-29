Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Iran to Resist US Sanctions, Just as it Withstood Iraqi Chemical Attack, Says Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

Iran would resist any US sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war when the forces of the then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a chemical attack on an Iranian town, foreign minister said.

Reuters

Updated:June 29, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
Iran to Resist US Sanctions, Just as it Withstood Iraqi Chemical Attack, Says Foreign Minister Javad Zarif
File photo of Iranian president Mohammad Javad Zarif. (REUTERS)
Dubai: The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday that Iran would resist any US sanctions, just as it persevered during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war when the forces of the then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein launched a chemical attack on an Iranian town.

"We persevered then, and will now," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in reference to the chemical attack on Sardasht. "We'll never forget that Western world supported & armed Saddam... Security Council never condemned his gassing of our people."

