US-Iran Tensions LIVE: Iran Fires Over Dozen Ballistic Missiles at Iraq Airbases Used by US Forces in 'Self Defence'; Trump Tweets 'All is Well'

At least nine rockets have slammed into the Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based. (Reuters)



The attacks came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to "respond" to a US drone strike that killed Soleimani.



The White House said in a separate statement that President Donald Trump was "monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team."



Local security sources told AFP earlier that at least nine rockets had slammed into the Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based.



Iran claimed responsibility, with state TV saying the Islamic republic had launched missiles on the base.



A commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards called the missile attacks the "first step". "The missile attacks today were just the first step. (US President Donald) should think about withdrawing its troops from the region and not to leave them within our reach," Iranian state TV quoted the commander as saying.



Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network, was killed in the US drone strike alongside Soleiman, seen as the "godfather" of Tehran's proxy network across the region.



Hoffman said the Pentagon was working on initial battle damage assessments following Tuesday's airbase attacks.



"In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners," he added. "These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region."



Hoffman added that the US would take "all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region."



The Federal Aviation Administration is barring US pilots and carriers from flying in areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace.



The agency is warning of the “potential for miscalculation or mis-identification" for civilian aircraft amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.



Such restrictions are often precautionary in nature to prevent civilian aircraft from being confused for ones engaged in armed conflict. The FAA says the restrictions are being issued due to “heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations.”



Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, said the US "must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence."



"America and world cannot afford war," she added.



Her Democratic House colleague Eliot Engel, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN however the attacks "could very well" mean that the US was at war.



"The president and his crew had better figure out a way to… tone down everything because we could be in the middle of a full-fledged war, and I don't think that is something anybody wants," he said.