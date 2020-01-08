US-Iran Tensions LIVE: Iran Fires Over Dozen Ballistic Missiles at Iraq Airbases Used by US Forces in 'Self Defence'; Trump Tweets 'All is Well'

Putting US on Brink of War: Joe Biden | Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden yesterday said that President Donald Trump’s escalation of tensions with Iran proves him to be “dangerously incompetent” and puts the US on the brink of war. Speaking in New York, Biden said Trump used a “haphazard” decision-making process to order the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and has failed to communicate the rationale to Congress or US allies around the world. Biden said Trump instead offered “tweets, threats and tantrums” that prove the Republican president to be “dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.”
Event Highlights
- Putting US on Brink of War: Joe Biden
- Earthquake Near Iran's Bushehr
- Stocks Tumble After Iran Missile Attack
- Iran Says Took Measures in Self-defence
- US Issues Ban on Airspace Near Iran
- So Far So Good: Donald Trump
- 'Will Defend Ourselves Against Aggression'
- Missiles Launched from Iran: US
- Nine Rockets Fired at Iraqi Airbase
“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.” There were no immediate reports of casualties at the bases.
Stocks Tumble After Iran Missile Attack | Oil prices rose and Asian stock markets fell today after Iran fired missiles at US bases in Iraq. Brent crude futures, the benchmark for international oils, temporarily spiked more than $3 per barrel in London before retreating. Tokyo's stock market benchmark fell nearly 2% and Hong Kong's was off nearly 1%. Shanghai, Sydney and Southeast Asian markets also retreated. “Investors appear to be pricing for an all-out war,” Jingyi Pan of IG said in a report.
Saudis Could Have Total Peace: Iran President's Advisor | An adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that any US retaliation to Iran's missile attacks could lead to an all-out war in the Middle East. "Any adverse military action by the US will be met with an all out war across the region. The Saudis, however, could take a different path - they could have total peace!" Hessameddin Ashena said in a tweet.
Any adverse military action by the US will be met with an all out war across the region.— Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) January 8, 2020
The Saudis, however, could take a different path - they could have total peace!
Iranians gathered in Kerman for the burial yesterday of top general Qasem Soleimani in the final stage of funeral processions after he was killed in a US strike in Iraq. The massive number of mourners in the hometown of the slain commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force foreign operations arm appeared to match the huge turnout seen in the cities of Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, and Ahvaz. The photo shows Iranian people attending a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran.
Donald Trump once warned Barack Obama not to “play the Iran card” to boost his political prospects by starting a war. Eight years later, Trump is showing no reluctance to capitalize politically on his order to kill a top Iranian general, drawing accusations that he is weaponizing foreign policy for his campaign's own gain.The Pentagon said Qasem Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed that they had fired missiles to retaliate for last week's killing of Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement on state TV. The statement advised the United States to withdraw its troops from the region to prevent more deaths, state TV said. The Pentagon did not provide reports of casualties in the attack. "As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region." Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.
Attacks were Hard Revenge: Islamic Revolutionary Guards | In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, an elite wing of the Iranian military that is also known as the IRGC, said the attacks were "hard revenge" for the death of Soleimani. The IRGC said in the statement that any country housing US troops could be subject to "hostile and aggressive acts" and called on American citizens to demand the government remove US troops from the region. The visual shows missiles fired on Iraqi military bases.
#WATCH: Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7 and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil, in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/xQkf9lG6AP— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020
US Bans Its Airlines from Operating Near Iran | The US Federal Aviation Administration said it would ban US carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia after Iran launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq. The FAA said it issued the airspace ban "due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations."
So Far So Good: Trump | White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has said that president has been briefed about the situation. President Donald Trump in a tweet said, "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."
All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020
Will Defend Ourselves Against Any Aggression: Iran | Javad Zarif, Iran's Foreign Minister said, "Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."
Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020
We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.
Missiles Launched from Iran: US | Officials said President Donald Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation. We are working on initial battle damage assessments, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said confirming the Iranian missile strikes. Hoffman said around 5:30 pm on January 7, "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US.military and coalition forces in Iraq". "It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil, he said.
Nine Rockets Fired at Iraqi Airbase | At least nine rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase in the country's west early Wednesday where US and coalition forces are based, security sources said. The attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to join forces to "respond" to an American drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad last week.
At least nine rockets have slammed into the Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based. (Reuters)
The attacks came after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to "respond" to a US drone strike that killed Soleimani.
The White House said in a separate statement that President Donald Trump was "monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team."
Local security sources told AFP earlier that at least nine rockets had slammed into the Ain al-Asad airbase, the largest of the Iraqi military compounds where foreign troops are based.
Iran claimed responsibility, with state TV saying the Islamic republic had launched missiles on the base.
A commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards called the missile attacks the "first step". "The missile attacks today were just the first step. (US President Donald) should think about withdrawing its troops from the region and not to leave them within our reach," Iranian state TV quoted the commander as saying.
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network, was killed in the US drone strike alongside Soleiman, seen as the "godfather" of Tehran's proxy network across the region.
Hoffman said the Pentagon was working on initial battle damage assessments following Tuesday's airbase attacks.
"In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners," he added. "These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region."
Hoffman added that the US would take "all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region."
The Federal Aviation Administration is barring US pilots and carriers from flying in areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace.
The agency is warning of the “potential for miscalculation or mis-identification" for civilian aircraft amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.
Such restrictions are often precautionary in nature to prevent civilian aircraft from being confused for ones engaged in armed conflict. The FAA says the restrictions are being issued due to “heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations.”
Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, said the US "must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence."
"America and world cannot afford war," she added.
Her Democratic House colleague Eliot Engel, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN however the attacks "could very well" mean that the US was at war.
"The president and his crew had better figure out a way to… tone down everything because we could be in the middle of a full-fledged war, and I don't think that is something anybody wants," he said.
-
07 Jan, 2020 | Ireland in West Indies IRE vs WI 180/1046.1 overs 184/533.2 oversWest Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
-
07 Jan, 2020 | Sri Lanka in India SL vs IND 142/920.0 overs 144/317.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
05 Jan, 2020 | Sri Lanka in India SL vs IND 0/00.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
03 - 07 Jan, 2020 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 269/1091.5 overs 223/1089.0 oversEngland beat South Africa by 189 runs
-
03 - 06 Jan, 2020 | Trans-Tasman Trophy AUS vs NZ 454/10150.1 overs 251/1095.4 oversAustralia beat New Zealand by 279 runs