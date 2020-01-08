English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Jets Fly Over Baghdad After Iran Hits Iraq Airbases Used By US
Iran's strikes came in response to a US drone attack last week that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
Photo for representation only. (Image: AP/PTI)
Baghdad, Iraq: Military jets could be seen flying over the Iraqi capital early Wednesday, hours after Tehran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases where US troops are located.
AFP's correspondents saw jets cutting through the clouds over Baghdad but could not immediately identify the planes.
